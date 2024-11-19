Black Friday 2024: Date, Significance And History

The retail shopping bonanza known as Black Friday is now an integral part of many Thanksgiving celebrations. The day is quite important for retailers in the United States. It's regularly one of the busiest shopping days of the year, and it sets the tone for the holiday season, which accounts for almost one-fifth of yearly sales in the retail industry.

This year, Black Friday is on November 29th because it is a day that follows Thanksgiving Day in the United States, which falls on the fourth Thursday of November. Retailers offer massive discounts on a wide range of products, attracting eager shoppers looking for bargains.

The origin of the term

The exact origin of the name "Black Friday" is not clear, but it is thought to have started in Philadelphia in the middle of the 20th century. At first, it was used to describe the chaotic traffic and crowded urban areas mainly shopping venues on the day after Thanksgiving, when people swarmed to stores in search of holiday bargains. As time went on, the phrase came to represent the day when shops would go from losing money (in the "red") to making money (in the "black") Due to the higher sales over the holiday shopping season, this change took place.

Significance of Black Friday

Black Friday has become a worldwide phenomenon, with the idea being adopted in numerous countries. For merchants, it's a critical time because it has a big influence on their yearly sales numbers. Customers can take advantage of amazing discounts on items they've been admiring, such as gadgets, apparel, and home goods. However, the event has been criticised by media and critics for having the potential to promote aggressive purchasing, consumerism, and store crowding. Many merchants have expanded their Black Friday sales online in recent years, providing Cyber Monday sales to appeal to internet buyers.