Black Bear Sneaks Up Behind Woman, Strokes Her Hair In Viral Video

A black bear was filmed stroking a woman's hair in Mexico.

While having a bear sneak up on you would generally be considered a terrifying experience, this one, it seems, just wanted to fix a woman's hair. A video filmed at an ecological park in Mexico shows a black bear sneaking up behind a woman and stroking her hair. According to Daily Mail, the video was taken at the Chipinque Ecological Park in Monterrey on Saturday.

In the video, tourists appear to be milling around at the park while two bears hunt for food in trashcans. According to Daily Mail, the tourists heeded the advice of one woman who asked them to remain calm and let the bears pass.

A few seconds into the video, one of the black bears shows up behind a woman in the group, stands on its hind legs - almost reaching her head as it does so - and strokes her hair. After patting her hair, it calmly sits back and walks away from the woman.

Watch the video below:

The video has been viewed more than 2 lakh times since it was shared online. It has also garnered a ton of comments, where some called the incident cute and others asked park visitors to stop feeding wild animals.

After the video went viral, the Santa Catarina Civil Protection also asked visitors to the park to avoid feeding or photographing bears.

Black bears are considered to be less aggressive than brown or grizzly bears, according to the Bear Smart Society. They often live near human settlements and are tolerant of people, rarely attacking them.

In 2017, a video of a playful zoo bear playing hide and seek with a girl had gone viral online, delighting many.

Click for more trending news

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.