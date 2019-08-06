Bizarre Bathroom Without Walls Horrifies The Internet

A picture of a bathroom without walls has shocked a lot of people.

Twitter is a platform well known for hosting arguments, debates and spirited discussions. It's rare to find people agreeing on any one topic on the microblogging website, but this time, they are unanimous in their agreement - a bathroom without walls is ridiculous.

A picture, shared on Twitter by real estate reporter Debra, shows this interesting setup. It features an elegant bedroom with one bizarre feature - bathroom without walls. The bathroom has a bathtub, two basins and a shower area. Even the commode, though semi-private, is without proper walls or a door!

"Ensuites without walls. The owner of this Wynnum house knocked them down and he says it's what couples want," wrote Debra while sharing the picture online.

Ensuites without walls. The owner of this Wynnum house knocked them down and he says it's what couples want. What do you think? #housesforsalepic.twitter.com/2EylnZKHzp — Debra (@Debrabela81) June 14, 2019

A lot of people were left completely horrified by the ensuite setup:

Sometimes there's a reason you need to shut the door after using the toilet. Just saying. — Meike Torkelson 🕯️ (@MeikeTorkelson) June 16, 2019

Open plan living gone too far. Is nothing private anymore? — Maria (@dortsmaria) June 14, 2019

I don't really want to watch anyone or be watched while on the toilet. It's the one time you have to be truly honest with yourself. — Rhonda En Route 🐈🐕🐦🐡🐎🐘🐁🐄🐍🐋🐏🐒🐧🐙🐨 (@RhondaWoman) June 14, 2019

Everyone agreed that couples did not, in fact, want a bathroom without walls

Couples: *nothing*

This guy: check out this ensuite with no walls — Evinho (@evinhod) June 14, 2019

It is absolutely not what most couples want. There are some things that should be sacred. — Sami Dowd (@samidowd) June 15, 2019

However, the owner of the house, Troy Williamson, remains convinced that it is a good idea.

"A lot of people were doubting me but it's the 'in' thing," Mr Williamson told Realestate.com.

"Husbands and wives have two basins together, double showers. That's how I wanted this room to be, all opened."

What do you think of this room plan? Let us know using the comments section.

