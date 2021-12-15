Billie Eilish Says Watching Porn As A Child Gave Her Nightmares

Billie Eilish says she started watching porn at the age of 11.

American singer-songwriter Billie Eilish has opened up about her addiction to pornography, saying that it "destroyed" her brain and gave her nightmares. The 19-year-old Grammy-winning singer said she started watching porn when she was as young as 11. She was speaking on the Howard Stern Show on Sirius XM radio on Monday when opened up about her porn addiction, reports The Guardian.

"I think porn is a disgrace. I used to watch a lot of porn, to be honest. I started watching porn when I was, like, 11," Ms Eilish said.

"I think it really destroyed my brain and I feel incredibly devastated that I was exposed to so much porn," she continued, adding that the violent content she was exposed to gave her nightmares.

The problem with porn, according to Billie Eilish, is that it can skewer perceptions of what is normal during sex. "The first few times I, you know, had sex, I was not saying no to things that were not good. It was because I thought that's what I was supposed to be attracted to," she explained.

The Bad Guy singer, who will turn 20 this week, said that her mother was "horrified" when she told her.

Experts agree that exposure to pornography at a young age can be detrimental. According to UNICEF, it can lead to "poor mental health, sexism and objectification, sexual violence, and other negative outcomes."

Billie Eilish has seven Grammy Awards to her name. Born in Los Angeles, California, she found fame in 2016 with her song Ocean Eyes, which went viral on SoundCloud.