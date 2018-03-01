No, Bill Gates Won't Give You Cash To Forward Emails. Reddit AMA Highlights

Here are Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates' 10 best answers during his sixth Reddit AMA

Updated: March 01, 2018 14:56 IST
Bill Gates hosted his sixth Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything) on Tuesday (File/ AFP)

On Tuesday, Microsoft co-founder and one of the world's richest men Bill Gates hosted his sixth Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything). The billionaire tech mogul responded to all kinds of questions on his goals, achievements, hobbies and whether he ever just gets up to make himself a peanut butter sandwich (spoiler alert: he's not a sandwich man but does make himself tomato soup "sometimes"). While much is known about the billionaire life's through his books, media interviews and five previous Reddit AMAs, there was still plenty of interest about his life.

We've compiled Bill Gates' 10 best answers during the Reddit AMA. Read on.

1. The Microsoft co-founder and co-chair of The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation explains success
 
Comment from discussion I'm Bill Gates, co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Ask Me Anything..


2. Bill Gates on what he was like in his early teens and how he picked his career path
 
Comment from discussion I'm Bill Gates, co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Ask Me Anything..


3. As the richest man in the world, Bill Gates probably doesn't need to get up and make himself a sandwich - right?
 
Comment from discussion I'm Bill Gates, co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Ask Me Anything..


4. How Bill and Melinda Gates balance work/life commitments.
 
Comment from discussion I'm Bill Gates, co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Ask Me Anything..


5. Bill Gates had this wholesome answer on his top 3 goals
 
Comment from discussion I'm Bill Gates, co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Ask Me Anything..


6. He basically trashed crypto currencies
 
Comment from discussion I'm Bill Gates, co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Ask Me Anything..


7. Bill Gates on what he thinks is the world's most solvable problems that are being ignored by society (and governments).
 
Comment from discussion I'm Bill Gates, co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Ask Me Anything..


8. He weighed in on the tabs versus spaces debate
 
Comment from discussion I'm Bill Gates, co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Ask Me Anything..


9. And on Bill Gates versus Gill Bates
 
Comment from discussion I'm Bill Gates, co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Ask Me Anything..


10. The philanthropist also answered this very important question.
 
Comment from discussion I'm Bill Gates, co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Ask Me Anything..


That answer got Bill Gates this cheeky response: "Well then I'll have to respectfully ask you to refrain from sending me anymore of those emails then." 

