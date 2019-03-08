Bhangra To Arabic Music? Khalsa Aid Volunteer Wins Hearts With Dance

Bharpur Singh's bhangra dance is winning the Internet.

They say the language of music is universal - this video proves it. While Arabic music may not be the first thing that comes to your mind when you think of bhangra dancing, a Khalsa Aid volunteer proved that it can go brilliantly together - and his dance is now winning the Internet. A video shared by the international humanitarian relief organisation shows their volunteer, Bharpur Singh, doing the bhangra to Arabic music at a refugee camp in Lebanon. The video is currently going viral and making people around the world smile.

In the video, Mr Singh is seen showing off his bhangra moves as local volunteers of Khalsa Aid dance with him. "This is how we build bridges.." wrote the NGO while sharing the video.

Watch the clip below:

This is how we build bridges..



BHANGRA dance to Arabic music in a refugee camp in Lebanon with local volunteers ! Our aid coordinator Bharpur Singh showing the moves pic.twitter.com/sP1PwhQA8l — Khalsa Aid (@Khalsa_Aid) March 4, 2019

Since being shared online on Monday, the bhangra dance has been viewed over 33,000 times and collected thousands of 'likes'. Many praised both Mr Singh and the NGO for their work.

Love the spirit https://t.co/eLJZv4BUZe — Gurmit Singh (@gurmitindia) March 7, 2019

U ppl really won million hearts. Extending help to mankind without differentiation of caste, color, religion, race. Kudos to you @Khalsa_Aid .

U showed humanity is far more superior than anything in this world. Lots of regards. https://t.co/s8k0FaXp2c — Arshed Choudhary (@ArshedCh9) March 5, 2019

amazing positivism and humanity. love n respect you guys in Khalsa Aid — Mahesh Soni (@MaheshS22041975) March 5, 2019

Bhangra really does seem to help bring people together. In the past, we have seen Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau win hearts with his impromptu bhangra performance.