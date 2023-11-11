Bhai Dooj 2023 Date: When Will Bhai Dooj Be Celebrated? All You Need To Know

Bhai Dooj strengthens the bond between brothers and sisters. (Representational Pic)

Bhai Dooj, Bhai Tika (in Nepal) or Bhaubeej (in Maharashtra) is a cherished festival celebrating the bond between brothers and sisters. It is observed on the second day after Diwali, making it the fifth day of the Hindu calendar month of Kartika. Falling on the new moon day, this auspicious occasion typically occurs in October or November, depending on the lunar calendar. Due to difference between the solar cycle and lunar cycle, on which the Hindu calendar is based, festivals are celebrated on different dates every year. Then there is difference in the start of a Tithi (duration of two faces of Moon that is observed from Earth) to celebrate a particular festival due to the alignment of the Moon. This creates confusion sometimes as to when to perform puja and begin celebrations.

This year, Bhai Dooj will be celebrated across India spanning two days to emphasise the special sibling bond.

Bhai Dooj date and shubh muhurat

According to Drik Panchang, Bhai Dooj will start on November 14 and continue till November 15. The panchang further says that the auspicious muhurat will last for a little over two hours on November 14 (Tuesday) - from 01.10pm to 3.19pm.

The Dwitiya tithi will begin at 02:36pm on November 14 and conclude at 01:47pm on November 15.

Significance behind Bhai Dooj date

The choice of this particular date for Bhai Dooj carries cultural and mythological significance. According to one of the popular stories, Lord Krishna visited his sister Subhadra on this day after defeating the demon Narakasura. Subhadra welcomed her brother with warmth and affection, marking the beginning of the tradition of sisters performing aarti and applying tilak on their brothers' foreheads.

The date of Bhai Dooj is eagerly anticipated by families across India. It is a time when siblings make special efforts to be together, reinforcing the strong ties that bind them.