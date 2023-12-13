Bengaluru's Vayu Vajra Bus Runs For Just One Passenger From Airport, Man Shares Gratitude Note

The Vayu-Vajra BMTC has 21 bus routes in Bengaluru with 21 bus stops.

With cab fares to and from Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) soaring, more and more passengers are shifting to Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation's Vayu Vajra services. These air-conditioned buses built by Volvo have become a hit with airport passengers for their services and affordability. Recently, a Bengaluru man shared a unique experience aboard a Vayu Vajra bus. In a post on X, he wrote how BMTC operated the bus just for him as he was the only passenger. Grateful for the experience, he posted a heartfelt note, appreciating the bus driver and conductor.

''Was coming back from the airport, These 2 gentlemen operated the bus just for me, just to keep up the timings. Gave me good company and a safe ride back home. @peakbengaluru @BMTC_BENGALURU (Felt weird to be the only guy in a big rapido in a city full of traffic),'' X user Hariharan S.S. wrote and also shared a selfie with the duo.

Replying to his post, one person informed him that Rs 95 per km is the running cost of this bus. ''Didn't know that till now. Guess I got lucky then,'' Mr Hariharen responded.

Another wrote, ''The crew @BMTC_BENGALURU for the Airport services are well cultured and very helpful to the passengers.'' A third added, ''Glad you used BMTC.'' However, some also questioned the economic logic of running an entire bus for a single traveller.

A fourth said, ''Ideally They should have been accommodated in another bus.''

Notably, the Vayu-Vajra BMTC has 21 bus routes in Bengaluru with 21 bus stops.

According to an official release, Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) is the sole public bus transport in the city operating citizen-centric tailor-made services to suit commuter needs like students, IT community, and Economically Weaker sections. Currently, BMTC has a fleet size of 6600 buses, operating 5567 schedules, covering 10.84 lakhs Kms' and carrying an average of 29.0 lakh passengers every day.