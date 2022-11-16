Bengaluru's Tech-Savvy Auto Driver Who Returned Woman's AirPods Impresses Internet

Bengaluru auto driver used Apple's 'Find My' feature to find the owner of the AirPods.

Bengaluru is considered the tech-hub of the country due to the number of companies that have offices in the city. But the residents of Bengaluru are also tech-savvy, as seen in a story that is gaining traction on social media. It is about an autorickshaw driver who returned a woman's AirPods within half an hour using technology. The woman shared her experience on Twitter mentioning that she was moved to tears by the gesture of the autorickshaw driver. He tweet received more than 9,000 likes and over 500 retweets.

The woman, Shidika, lost the expensive gadget from Apple in the autorickshaw while travelling to work. But she was surprised to receive a call from the security at her workplace and got the AirPods back.

Describing her 'Peak Bengaluru' moment, the woman said on Twitter, "Lost my AirPods while travelling in an auto. Half an hour later, this auto driver who dropped me at WeWork showed up at the entrance & gave it back to security. Apparently, he connected the AirPods to find the owner's name & used his PhonePe transactions to reach me."

In a subsequent tweet, she used a tear face emoji to signify that she was moved by the autorickshaw driver's gesture.

Other users were impressed by the driver's tech knowledge.

"That's so smart!" commented one user. "Auto drivers are more tech enthusiasts then engineers or what ?? ( Especially in Bangalore)," said another.

"Sometimes I feel Bengaluru Auto drivers are more tech savvy than any of us," a third user tweeted in response to the woman's post.

A few months ago, an autorickshaw driver and a passenger's brief conversation in Bengaluru went viral on Twitter. After booking a ride to the office, the autorickshaw driver told the passenger that he needed to get CNG refilled on the way. The passenger agreed, but after getting stuck in "mad traffic" asked the driver to straightaway take the vehicle to office.

The driver then asked the user, "Login kabka hai?" The exchange delighted the internet and became a hit.

