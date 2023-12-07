Bengaluru Woman Wins Case Against Flipkart for Overpriced Hair Care Product

Flipkart charged the customer above the MRP for a hair care product.

A Bengaluru woman, Sowmya P, sued e-commerce giant Flipkart after discovering she was charged double the maximum retail price (MRP) for a shampoo during the Big Billion Days sale. The consumer court ruled in her favor, slamming Flipkart for unfair practices and awarding her Rs 20,000 in compensation.

Influenced by sale advertisements, Sowmya P ordered a Patanjali Kesh Kanti protein hair cleanser for Rs 191 through PhonePe. Upon receiving it on October 10, 2019, she realized the MRP was Rs 95, significantly less than the charged price.

The same shampoo was listed on the Flipkart app for Rs 140, with an additional Rs 99 for shipping. This differed significantly from the price Sowmya paid and the MRP on the product label. Disappointed with the response from Flipkart's customer care, Sowmya opted for legal action to seek a fair resolution.

In its verdict, the consumer forum ruled against Flipkart, finding them guilty of unfair trade practices for selling a shampoo bottle above its maximum retail price (MRP).

The verdict included:

A refund of Rs. 96, the excess amount charged for the shampoo.

Compensation of Rs. 10,000 to Sowmya for service deficiency.

An additional Rs. 5,000 penalty for unfair trade practices.

Rs. 5,000 to cover Sowmya's court expenses.

What is Maximum Retail Price?

The maximum retail price (MRP) is the highest legal price at which a product can be sold to consumers. It includes all taxes and is set by the manufacturer or distributor. Retailers are not allowed to charge above the MRP.MRP helps prevent unfair pricing practices and ensures transparency in the sale of goods. Selling a product above the MRP is illegal and can lead to legal consequences for the seller.