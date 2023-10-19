Bengaluru Tenant Claims To Have Found A Flat In Just One Day, Internet In Disbelief

Many are calling it an 'anti-peak Bengaluru' moment

House hunting in metro cities can be a challenging task due to issues like soaring rent, broker negotiations, and extremely high-security deposit requests from landlords. Not only that, dealing with landlords and keeping up with their questions and demands is another headache for tenants. These days, landlords are putting extra pressure on tenants to share unnecessary details like LinkedIn profiles and school and college marks. Several Bengaluru residents are now taking to social media to share their rental problems in the IT hub.

However, in a welcome twist, a tenant claimed that he found an apartment in Bengaluru in just a day. According to a post originally posted on Grapevine, the tenant landed in the city on Thursday, roamed around with a broker in Koramangala on Friday, fixed the place on Saturday, and shifted to the new place on Sunday.

Grapevine founder Saumil Tripathi took to X and shared a screenshot of the post that has gone viral. ''Anti-@peakbengaluru moment,'' read the caption of the post.

Many were left pleasantly surprised, while some couldn't believe the claim. The post soon went viral and collected several comments. One user wrote, ''That's actually an anti-human moment Either okay with paying a lot of money or compromise for what's there.''

Another blamed layoffs for the empty flats and wrote, ''Due to layoffs many folks have gone home thus reducing demand for rent homes. In my previous occupancy alone, 6 people left in last 4 weeks.''

A third added, ''Aren't these symptoms of recession? (due to layoffs so many people are vacating the houses).''

A fourth said, ''Kamaal hai, when did this start happening in Bengaluru.''

One person on Grapevine wrote, ''Weird flex, but ok.''

Meanwhile, another peak Bengaluru moment went viral recently. Last week, a listing on No Broker baffled the internet where the owner demanded ₹ 12,000 for a cramped space that could fit just a single bed.

The capital of Karnataka is home to over 1.5 million workers, including those for global firms like Alphabet Inc.'s Google, Amazon.com Inc., Goldman Sachs Group Inc., and Accenture Inc. However, consecutive layoff drives by tech companies are stumbling the job market.