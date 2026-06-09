Bengaluru Professor Distributes Chocolates To Students In Class, Wins Hearts Online

A simple classroom gesture by a professor in Bengaluru has won hearts online and sparked conversations about the special bonds between teachers and students. A video showing a professor handing out chocolates to students has gone viral on social media, drawing warm reactions from current and former students.

In the video, students are seen packing their bags and preparing to leave the classroom while the professor sits at his desk with a packet of chocolates.

One by one, students approach him and receive a chocolate before leaving the class. The video does not mention any special occasion or provide an explanation for the gesture.

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However, the simple act touched many viewers. In a setting often associated with deadlines, examinations and busy schedules, the professor's gesture brought a moment of warmth to an ordinary day.

The video quickly gained attention on social media, with many users praising the professor's kindness and the connection he appears to share with his students. Several viewers said the clip reminded them of teachers who went beyond their formal responsibilities and helped create meaningful memories during their college years.

For many current and former students, the video became about more than just chocolates. Viewers shared stories of educators who supported them during difficult times, celebrated important milestones, or made learning feel more personal.

Social Media Reaction

The video resonated with many people online. While lectures and assignments may fade from memory over time, moments of genuine care often remain with students long after they graduate.

One user commented, "This is so cutee."

Another user noted, "Sir is GOAT."

"Pookie Professor," added a third user.