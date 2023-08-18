Bengaluru Man's Post On Mumbai Autos Not Accepting UPI Sparks Debate Online

Since being shared his post has amassed 2.1 million views and over 9,800 likes.

There is no doubt that with the advent of digital payment, the dependency on cash has reduced considerably. From roadside shops to autorickshaw drivers to fancy restaurants, an overwhelming majority of people have started to accept cashless purchases using various UPI applications. However, some people are still hesitant about the idea of online payments due to the risks involved with it. Talking about the same, a Bengaluru man took to social media and stated that Mumbai auto-rickshaw drivers are outdated as they don't accept the new mode of payment. However, this comment by him has sparked a massive debate online.

An internet user, Sumukh Rao recently took to X, formerly Twitter, and said, "It's funny how Mumbai is the 'Financial Capital' of India but 99% of rickshaw and taxi valas don't accept UPI. Heck, several shops and popular establishments like Rustom Ice Cream and Kyani only deal in cash." He added that the condition is extremely different in comparison to Bengaluru where drivers have multiple scanning codes. "Come to Bengaluru and every rickshaw has like 3 different QR codes," he concluded.

It's funny how Mumbai is the 'Financial Capital' of India but 99% of rickshaw and taxi valas don't accept UPI. Heck, several shops and popular establishments like Rustom Ice Cream and Kyani only deal in cash.



Come to Bengaluru and every rickshaw has like 3 different QR codes. — Sumukh Rao (@RaoSumukh) August 17, 2023

Since being shared his post has amassed 2.1 million views and over 9,800 likes.

"75% rickshaws accept UPI. It's only the very old folks who refuse to change (includes the restros mentioned). I have been cash free since forever," said a user.

"The younger lot accepts UPI. The older ones aren't as tech savvy hence the apprehension. Heck, pani puri stalls and Pav bhaji stalls accept UPI in Mumbai. Hopefully, the rickshawalas follow suit soon. The day is not far off when we can only carry our mobile phone for payments," added another person.

Another user commented, "I hate when someone disses Mumbai but this frustrates me too. Mumbai really needs to pull its socks up when it comes to UPI. It's a shame."

"+1 Born and brought up in Mumbai. But in terms of tech and startup, Mumbai is a bit old-school. In my experience, the earliest of early tech comes first in Bangalore & Gurgaon, then maybe Delhi. Last is Mumbai!" remarked a person.

"Probably age related, not city... Older people are more fearful of getting cheated," said another user.

A sixth person commented, "The truth is 99% of the time we wouldn't get any rickshaws in Bangalore."

"The fares of rickshaw wallahs in Bangalore are such that they can't manage to keep the cash with them," added another user.