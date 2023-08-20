Bengaluru Man Books An Uber And Gets Unexpected Notification From The Company. It Says...

Rohan posted a screenshot of the notification he received from Uber

Bengaluru is known for its bustling tech industry and notorious traffic congestion. Now, a man who was travelling in an Uber in the city was stuck in traffic when he received an unexpected notification from the cab service.

The notification read, "Need help? Your vehicle has been stationary for a while. Please let us know if everything is OK."

A social media user, who goes by the handle @itsrohanvj shared this amusing incident on X, formerly Twitter. He shared a screenshot on Twitter which showed an Uber notification flashing a message.

Sharing it on Twitter, the man captioned the post, "Brother, this is not an emergency; this is Bengaluru traffic."

Earlier, a woman disclosed that she was able to secure an Uber ride for a mere Rs 6. This revelation has left social media users taken aback, particularly individuals residing in Bengaluru.

An X user (formerly known as Twitter) posted a screenshot showing an unusually low fare of Rs 6, significantly lower than the original amount of Rs 46.24. This reduction in fare was attributed to the application of a promotional code.

Meanwhile, a report has revealed that Bengaluru has suffered a loss of Rs 19,725 crore per year due to its traffic delays, congestion, stoppage of signals, time loss, fuel loss and related factors.

The study conducted by traffic expert M N Sreehari and his team looks at issues surrounding road planning, flyover, traffic management, and infrastructural deficit.