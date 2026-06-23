Bengaluru Landlord's Heartfelt WhatsApp Message To Tenant Wins Hearts Online

A simple WhatsApp message from a Bengaluru landlord has caught attention online, showing how a small conversation between a tenant and owner can quickly turn into a heartwarming moment on social media.

A Bengaluru-based software developer has shared a warm WhatsApp message from her landlord, which left users pleasantly surprised. The tenant said she had originally planned to vacate the apartment by July but later contacted the owner to ask for an extension after she was unable to find a new house.

She said that instead of refusing or asking for higher rent, the landlord responded in a friendly manner. She added that the message was saved as a screenshot and showed the owner encouraging her to stay for a longer period.

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"I had informed my landlord that I would be vacating by the end of July, but I couldn't find a flat. So, I texted him asking if I could stay until September. This is what he replied," Kritika Kumari, whose X bio says she works as a software developer in Zepto, tweeted.

The WhatsApp screenshot, reportedly from the landlord, reads as a sentence, "Please don't go. I want you to rent for a longer period of time."

Social Media Reaction

The post received several reactions online, with many users calling the landlord "sweet" for his response.

One user commented, "So sweet. It made me smile."

Another user noted, "You won't get such a sweet landlord."