Bengaluru Entrepreneur Suggests Borrowing Idea From China To Deal With Traffic. See Post

Bengaluru is infamous for its traffic and hours-long traffic jams. The IT city was among the two Indian cities that were named among the world's ten worst traffic-hit cities in 2023. The same year, it was also named the second most congested city in the world. Rapid urbanisation, poor planning, and limited public transport options are just some reasons why people find the city's roads choked daily during peak rush hours. In the face of this, a Bengaluru-based entrepreneur has suggested borrowing an idea from China to help residents deal with daily traffic snarls.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), user Paras Chopra shared a screenshot of a news article describing how, in Beijing, commuters stuck in traffic jams can call for a "rescue". The article explains that in Beijing, you can pay someone $60 to rescue you from traffic. "They pick you up on a motorbike and someone else drives your car to its destination," the article read.

Sharing the screenshot, Mr Chopra wrote, "Bangalore founders, drop that saas idea and build this instead."

Bangalore founders, drop that saas idea and build this instead :) pic.twitter.com/JDJlrhXXJP — Paras Chopra (@paraschopra) July 24, 2024

Social media users were quick to react to Mr Chopra's post. They were much amused by the suggestion, but some users also wrote that it would never work in traffic as chaotic as Bengaluru.

"That works only if the car drivers follow lane discipline in the first place," wrote one user. "At an aggregative level, it will increase traffic. So you'll be stuck in traffic more compared to earlier. So you would ditch and go for uber. That you can do it right now," said another.

"Implementing a traffic jam rescue service in Bengaluru could revolutionize urban mobility. By deploying motorbike rescues and directing cars to their destinations, we can drastically reduce congestion and improve traffic flow. Partnering with local authorities ensures seamless integration and compliance," expressed a third user.

"Here's a potential startup idea for major cities, but the main concern is establishing a trust-based framework. However, insurance companies may come into play by introducing a new insurance section," commented another.

"indian traffic jams built different, two wheelers are stuck themselves," wrote one user.

Mr Chopra shared the post on Wednesday. Since then, it has accumulated more than 92,000 views and over 3,000 likes.