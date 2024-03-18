Bengaluru Doctor's Water-Saving Hacks Amid Severe Crisis Is Viral

The doctor claimed that small initiatives help save 600 ltrs per day

As Bengaluru, India's tech hub, faces a water crisis, a doctor took to social media to share water-saving tips for homes. She claims these methods have significantly reduced her family of four's water usage by an estimated 600 litres per day, all without affecting their daily routines.

The doctor named Divya Sharma listed four tips to conserve water, in these troubled times. Her water-saving approach is simple and effective. She suggested replacing overhead showers with bucket baths, installing aerators on all taps, waste water from RO being collected in a container and stopping car washing altogether.

In her post, Dr Sharma wrote, "Small steps for #Water conservation at home. Though we have been extremely prudent with water usage earlier as well, there is always scope for improvement. Sharing our household experience."

In a subsequent post, she wrote, "No overhead showers. As a dermatologist, I have always encouraged bucket baths. The shower uses 13 liters per minute while a bucket is 20 liters. A 5 min shower vs bucket bath saves 45 ltr per person. Approx saving: 180 ltr"

"We've fixed aerators on all taps. 30-minute dishwashing session now consumes 90 ltr versus 450 ltr earlier. This is for small utensils throughout the day. For end-of-day full load -A dishwasher is used which is more water efficient than manual washing. Approx saving:360 ltr," she wrote in her thread.

"All waste water from RO is being collected in a container and this water is used for mopping and garden use. Approx saving: 30 lts," she said.

"Others: washing machine used once full load is achieved. Car wash has been stopped- every day dusting and alternate day wet cloth cleaning- the car still sparkles! Single push flush use Asked plumber to audit any pipe leakages. Approx saving: 30 lts

Small initiatives help save 600 ltrs per day in our household of 4. Plus there is ZERO impact on our lifestyle. Small savings add up to big numbers," she concluded.

See the post here:

Small steps for #Water conservation at home. Though we have been extremely prudent with water usage earlier as well, there is always scope for improvement. Sharing our household experience👇 — Dr. Divya Sharma (@divya_sharmaMD) March 17, 2024

Her post collected over 90,000 views on X and numerous comments.

A user wrote, "Example of how to write a good thread. The advantage of threads is you are providing bite-size information which Xers can easily digest. It also has the advantage that Xers can share important posts/points from the thread. I think posts should be 600-700 max. Threads - 2000 words."

"Great thread. all must follow. What is happening in Bengaluru today will happen in the not-so-distant future in your city. Better to be water-wise," another user commented.

Work from home to using toilets in malls, residents of India's 'Silicon Valley' Bengaluru are exploring all options to combat the unprecedented water crisis. People across various neighbourhoods have been forced to order food from restaurants and take baths on alternate days due to the water scarcity.