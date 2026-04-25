Bengaluru Couple Shares Emotional Journey Of Buying Their First Home, Calls It "More Than a House"

A couple from Bengaluru has drawn attention online after sharing their personal journey of buying their first home, highlighting the emotional and financial challenges they faced along the way.

Zenith Roy Chakraborty shared a video on Instagram, reflecting on how the couple decided to purchase a home in a prime location in the city around 18 months ago.

She explained that at the time, they agreed to take a step they did not fully understand, choosing a property that was difficult to afford. The house was still under construction, timelines were uncertain, and the situation brought many questions along with a sense of fear.

She said that they had no prior experience or guidance in real estate. As a result, they spent time reading, researching, and learning every step of the process on their own.

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She described how the journey included sleepless nights, moments of doubt, and days that felt overwhelming.

Despite these challenges, she noted that their family remained a constant source of support throughout. She also shared that the process moved slowly at times, but gradually, the house began to take shape. Along with the construction, she felt that they too grew stronger through the experience. She added that while the achievement might not seem significant to others, for them it meant everything, as they worked from almost nothing to building their dream step by step.

The caption of the post further explained that the journey involved continuous research, multiple site visits, and learning about buying property in Bengaluru in a detailed manner. It also mentioned that they navigated the home loan process and tried to understand the property market without any clear guidance.

Zenith described the home as more than just a property. She explained that it represents their first home and their journey from an under-construction structure to a completed space. She added that while it may not appear significant to everyone, for them, it holds great importance.