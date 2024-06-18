Bengaluru Couple Earning Rs 7 Lakh Per Month Seek Advice On How To Spend It: 'Double Income, No Kids'

At the end of the month, they are still left with over ₹3 lakh in their bank accounts.

More often than not, people complain about not having enough money to live comfortably. However, recently, a Bengaluru techie couple shared an unusual dilemma of having enough money but not knowing where and how to spend it. The man, who lives in Bengaluru, revealed that he and his wife earn a combined income of Rs 7 lakh per month, but are clueless on how to spend it entirely. He also sought advice from users on how to utilise their surplus income.

The post was originally spotted on the Grapevine app, a platform where Indian professionals discuss salaries, workplaces, and finances. Later, Saumil Tripathi, the co-founder and CEO of Grapevine, shared a screenshot of the same on X, where it has gone viral.

''This is awesome. Once upon a time, it was only Indian Businessmen who would run into problems of excess. But today we're seeing even some regular 30-year-olds in the service class facing proper rich people problems,'' Mr Tripathi wrote while sharing the post on X.

See the tweet here:

According to the post, the husband and wife who are both 30 years old, work as software engineers in Bengaluru. The husband revealed that their monthly earnings include Rs 7 lakh, along with an annual bonus, from which they invest Rs 2 lakh in mutual funds. Meanwhile, their monthly expenses amount to Rs 1.5 lakh. They reside in a "good society" in Bengaluru, own a car, and ''don't think much before spending.'' The couple also has no kids.

However, at the end of the month, they are still left with over ₹3 lakh in their bank accounts. ''Not sure how to use that. We both don't have any fancy ''shauk'', where we can spend and hence don't have the urge to spend more. Any suggestions,'' he wrote.

Several users reacted to the man's strange dilemma and reacted with both amusing and practical solutions. Some suggested the couple take more vacations or buy a house, while some asked them to invest in a business or donate to animal welfare charities or orphanages.

One user said, ''Invest money. Set up more passive income via it like Commercial rentals, dividends, etc. Quit your job and do what you love or travel the world.''

Another joked, ''Give some to me, I do not get a sufficient salary.''

A third user said, ''Rarely see folks asking for avenues to spend with 7LPM take-home. Buy a house, upgrade a car, go on a luxury vacation, plan for the baby (in future). Isn't it obvious?''

A fourth added, ''Maximize life experiences- Take more vacations. Maximize future growth potential- Invest more in public/private cos (or real estate).''