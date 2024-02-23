Bengaluru Auto Driver Takes Dog For A Ride, Video Goes Viral

A user said, "I wouldn't mind getting stuck in Bangalore traffic."

Dogs are called man's best friend for a reason. These cute animals can brighten up anyone's gloomy day with their sweet gestures. Dogs can not only be your companions but can also act as helpers, protectors and lifesavers. Recently, a video of a dog riding in an auto-rickshaw in Bengaluru went viral on the internet. The sweet video has amassed many reactions from social media users.

The video has been shared by Kitty Roxie Sparta on Instagram. At the beginning of the clip, a dog is seen sitting on the lap of an auto-rickshaw driver. As the video continues, it is seen maintaining its grip on the vehicle's handle as he enjoys the ride in the city. "Dogs never run behind your status, they just want your presence and love! The purest thing I saw today," reads the text in the video.

Since being shared, the reel has amassed over four lakh views and 43,000 likes on Instagram. "Today i saw an auto driver taking his hooman for a ride!...Uber driver: Chinnu," reads the caption.

Watch the video below:

"Scenes like this are so common in Bangalore that I'm convinced it is (relatively speaking) a heaven for Doggos. Been here for 10 years and the amount of love and care that i've observed Kannadigas share for their strays is just heartwarming and I wish other cities in India could emulate. I guess it's a cultural thing after all. Anyways, I wish this kind human all the success in the world," said a user.

A second said, "I wouldn't mind getting stuck in Bangalore traffic."

"I would make this guy mt daily auto guy. Anything to help a fellow pet parent," remarked a person.

"That's a 5 Star service right there absolutely premium," said a user.

Another said, "Omg Bangalore must start this we need petting therapy durning out rides plz"

"God please bless this Pure Soul," said an Instagram user.