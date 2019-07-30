Believed To Be Haunted, This Abandoned Town Has Houses Shaped Like UFOs

Wanli in Taiwan is a town steeped in mystery. Full of houses shaped like UFOs, this town was abandoned in the 1970s, but nobody knows exactly why. A video by Insh takes us inside Wanli and gives us a glimpse of this eerie ghost town.

Wanli has two types of houses. The boxy, square structures are known as Venturos, while the flying-saucer-shaped ones are called Futuros. According to Atlas Obscura, these houses were designed by Finnish architect Matti Suuronen. However, the dwellings in Wanli do not seem to have been sanctioned by Suuronen. Even more mysterious is the fact that there is no information on where they came from and even when they were built!

Moreover, nobody knows exactly why this town was abandoned in the 1970s. It's suspected that a nearby property development led to people deserting the town, along with the fact that the houses became too expensive to build.

People also believe that the UFO village, as it is sometimes referred to, is haunted. According to Insh, there were several unexplained accidents and suicides during its construction that gave fuel to this belief.

