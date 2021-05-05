'Been A Challenging Time': Jennifer Gates On Her Parents' Divorce

Bill and Melinda Gates have three children together.

Jennifer Gates, the eldest daughter of Bill and Melinda Gates, broke her silence on the divorce of her parents in an Instagram Story. The 25-year-old asked for space and privacy and said that the Gates family was going through a "challenging stretch of time".

Bill and Melinda Gates, who spent decades amassing one of history's largest fortunes, announced on Monday that they were splitting up after 27 years of marriage. "After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage," the two said in a brief statement posted on Twitter. "We have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives."

Jennifer Gates' Instagram Story was posted shortly after the announcement.

"By now many of you have heard the news that my parents are separating," she said in her Instagram Story on Monday, reports People Magazine. "It's been a challenging stretch of time for our whole family."

"I'm still learning how to best support my own process and emotions as well as family members at this time, and am grateful for the space to do so," she said. "I won't personally comment further on anything around the separation, but please know that your kind words and support mean the world to me."

"Thank you for understanding our desire for privacy while we navigate the next phases of our lives," Jennifer Gates concluded. Although her Instagram Story has expired, screenshots of it are circulating on social media. Read her statement below:

Jennifer Gates graduated from Stanford University in 2018 with a degree in human biology. She announced her engagement to boyfriend Nayel Nassar in January last year. She is the eldest daughter of Bill and Melinda Gates, who command an estimated $146 billion fortune.

Bill Gates, 65, is the co-founder of Microsoft. He ranks as the world's fourth-richest person. Melinda Gates, 56, co-runs the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation - one of the largest private foundation in the world that has already given away more than $50 billion. The couple have three children - Jennifer Katherine Gates, 25, Phoebe Adele Gates, 18, and Rory John Gates, 21.

The couple are also among the largest landowners in America and have several homes, including their 66,000 square-foot mansion in Medina, Washington.

