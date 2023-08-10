Bear Crashes Wedding Reception In US, Steals Guests' Desserts

The couple said the bear crashed their dessert table.

A couple in Colorado had an unusual wedding crasher, a bear. The furry animal gatecrashed the gathering for food and stole the spotlight from the newlyweds.

Brandon Martinez and Cailyn McRossie-Martinez recently got married in Boulder County. Mrs Martinez posted an array of pictures on Facebook and shared that on their wedding day, it started to pour, but that wasn't the only hiccup.

She wrote on Facebook, "Then a bear ate our dessert bar."

According to ABC News, the high school sweethearts tied the knot in the pouring rain and then had to add an extra plate for the bear.

Mr Martinez told the news outlet, "It's not too often you go into your dessert table, and see a bear crashing it, eating all of it."

The couple shared that the security shooed off the bear quickly, and nobody was hurt.

"I think next that went out were the lemon bars, and then, the cannolis, which we were most looking forward to. Unfortunately, we did not get any," Mrs Martinez told the news outlet.

Posted on August 2, the picture has amassed several likes and comments on Facebook.

A user commented, "If I had been walking in there, you'd have to scrape me off the ceiling. I'm so glad I already had my piece of cheesecake." To this, Mrs Martinez replied, "No dessert for us! Haha!"

Another user wrote, "Oh my God!" What do you think of this incident? Have you ever seen a bear crash a wedding?"

