Bear 'Bribes' Guard Dog With Bones. Hilarious Story Is Viral On Twitter

A photo of Brick, shared on Twitter by his owner.

One Canadian man has claimed that his pet dog is in cahoots with a bear - and the incredible story of interspecies cooperation has impressed thousands across the world. Jesse Jordan recently took to Twitter to talk about how his dog, Brick, is apparently accepting deer bones from a wild bear - and giving him access to the household trash in return. In a Twitter thread that has gone viral with thousands of retweets, Jesse explained that his guard dog has been bribed by a bear on three separate occasions.

"My idiot furry son has one job at night - bark at things and make them go away. Easy, right?" the Northern Ontario resident wrote online. "However, a bear has learned that my furry son can be bought. This is the third time he's been gifted deer bones in exchange for being allowed access to my trash, and he keeps doing it."

He shared pictures of Brick with the bones on the microblogging website, where they have gone massively viral.

My idiot furry son has one job at night - bork at things and make them go away. Easy, right?



HOWEVER, a bear has learned that my furry son can be bought. This is the THIRD TIME he's been gifted deer bones in exchange for being allowed access to my trash, AND HE KEEPS DOING IT. pic.twitter.com/6NOKiFNLgm — Jesse 'Writer, Not Writer*' Jordan (@JesseNeon) May 8, 2019

Jesse explained further that the bear did not pose a threat to his dog. "Black bears are a nuisance in northern Ontario and not typically a threat, meaning Brick is very much not likely to get eaten," he wrote. "If he was, I wouldn't let him sleep outside."

I -have- to turn off notifications for this thread, but I'll leave you all with one final reminder that black bears are a nuisance in northern Ontario and not typically a threat, meaning Brick is very much not likely to get eaten. If he was, I wouldn't let him sleep outside. pic.twitter.com/I1gtj5iXuU — Jesse 'Writer, Not Writer*' Jordan (@JesseNeon) May 9, 2019

This hilarious tale of the bribe-accepting dog and his partner-in-crime has left the Internet in splits.

He protecc

He attacc

But sometimes he prefer to snacc — Amanda (@AmandaaaYG) May 8, 2019

This just sounds like you're not paying him enough.



If the bear is offering a better deal, you can't blame him for taking it. Capitalism. — Erin (@ErinandEmmainFL) May 8, 2019

But Jesse tells People that Brick and his bear pal may not be able to carry out this arrangement for too long.

"Fortunately, the problem is going to get solved incidentally... I'm going to be buying a house about an hour and a half away so I'm closer to the city," he says. "While Brick might lose out on his bear buddy, he'll be able to hang out with some of his furry siblings at a nearby dog park."

Click for more trending news

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.