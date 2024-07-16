'Bathroom Slippers': Internet Reacts To Kuwait Store's Rs 1 Lakh 'Sandals'

A retailer in Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, is selling sandals for approximately 4,500 Riyals (Rs 1 lakh). The price of these sandals has piqued the interest of many Indians, who are criticising the excessive price, pointing out that they appear just like the slippers usually worn to the bathroom.

Watch the video below:

The caption of the video said, "The latest fashion 'Zanouba' at a price of 4500 riyals."

Since being shared, the clip has amassed a variety of reactions online.

"At this point, they are just trying to sell anything to the rich," said a user.

Another wrote, "So We have been using 4500 riyal slippers for the toilet our whole life"

"Our family bathroom slippers," remarked a third person.

"In india you can get find this Slippers in 60 rupees.. " added a fourth user.

Another wrote, "In Indian we use this mostly for going to washroom"

A person commented, "It is actually the best Mother's Day gift. The best weapon for all moms. My mom's slippers were the best for me, look at me now."

"Wow scamming at it's peak," said an Instagram user.

A user commented, "We can get them for Rs 30 also in some places in India."

"Even we call them Havai slippers," said an Instagram user.