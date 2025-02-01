Basant Panchami 2025: Celebration, Worship, And Auspicious Rituals

Basant Panchami is the festival that marks the change from winter to spring. Hindus celebrate this festival in honour of Goddess Saraswati, the goddess of wisdom, learning, and the arts. In 2025, it falls on Sunday, February 2. The auspicious Panchami Tithi, or the fifth lunar day, starts at 9:14 AM on February 2 and ends at 6:52 AM on February 3.

Auspicious Time for Puja

The most auspicious time to worship Goddess Saraswati on Basant Panchami will be from 7:09 AM to 12:35 PM on February 2. This five-hour and twenty-six-minute window is considered the best time for performing the puja.

How to Worship Goddess Saraswati?

The devotee should wear yellow, bright, or white clothes, while black and red colours are forbidden. Puja can be done, whereas the worship must face either east or north directions. The best available time for puja can be either two and a half hours before sunrise or two and a half hours before sunset. White sandalwood and yellow and white flowers should be offered to the goddess Saraswati by using the right hand.

For prasadam (offering), a mixture of misri (crystallised sugar), curd, and lawa (a type of sweet) should be prepared. Kesar (saffron) mixed kheer is considered the most ideal offering.

Things to Do on Basant Panchami

1. Start New Endeavours: Basant Panchami is an 'Abhuj Muhurat' (auspicious time), allowing you to start any new work or venture without needing a specific muhurat.

2. Seek Goddess Saraswati's Blessings: This is the greatest auspicious day when one can receive the divine blessings of Goddess Saraswati. She resides in our palms. So on this day, when we wake up, we must see our palm and take her divine blessings.

Basant Panchami is a day to seek the blessings of Goddess Saraswati, especially for those pursuing knowledge, creativity, and wisdom. Performing the puja during the specified auspicious time ensures spiritual fulfilment and success.