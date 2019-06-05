Barack Obama Praises Sikh Man Who Wore Rainbow Turban At Pride March

Jiwandeep Kohli went viral for his rainbow turban.

A San Diego-based neuroscientist who is celebrating this year's Pride Month with a rainbow turban has found support from former US President Barack Obama. Jiwandeep Kohli, who is bisexual and a Sikh, went viral a few days ago when he shared an image of his elaborate creation on Twitter. "I'm proud to be a bisexual bearded baking brain scientist," he captioned the image. "I feel fortunate to be able to express all these aspects of my identity and will continue to work towards ensuring the same freedom for others."

I'm proud to be a bisexual bearded baking brain scientist. I feel fortunate to be able to express all these aspects of my identity, and will continue to work toward ensuring the same freedom for others. #PrideMonth#PrideTurban#LoveIsLovepic.twitter.com/SVhc0iwDF0 — Jiwandeep Kohli (@jiwandeepkohli) June 1, 2019

His photo collected over one lakh 'likes' and more than 15,000 retweets.

Now, adding to the long list of people who have commended him is Mr Obama, a vocal supporter of LGBTQ rights.

"You've got a lot to be proud of, Jiwandeep. Thanks for everything you do to make this country a little more equal. Turban looks great, by the way," wrote Barack Obama on Twitter. "Happy Pride Month, everybody!" he added.

You've got a lot to be proud of, Jiwandeep. Thanks for everything you do to make this country a little more equal. Turban looks great, by the way. Happy Pride Month, everybody! https://t.co/SO7mgnOkgl — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) June 4, 2019

Coming from a former US president and one of the most-admired men in the world, that's high praise indeed.

Mr Obama's tweet has collected more than 3 lakh 'likes'.

Pride Month kicked off on June 1 and honours the LGBTQ community while commemorating New York's Stonewall riots in June 1969 that signalled a turning point in the movement for equal rights.