Barack Obama Ate Here In 2016. Now Restaurant Has Put His Table On Display

On Facebook, the restaurant still proudly flaunts the high-profile visitor at every place possible - including their profile picture and cover photo. Even the restaurant's user name on Facebook includes Barack Obama in it - "bunchahuonglienobama" - as does its description that name drops the former US President. But perhaps all that still wasn't enough as the restaurant decided to immortalise the table where Mr Obama ate with Mr Bourdain in 2016 by putting it on display.
Complete with bowls, chopsticks and empty beer bottles, the famed table has been put on display in a glass box and placed against a wall in the restaurant.
Anthony Bourdain posted an image of the table on his Instagram profile.
According to Today, the local eatery also introduced a special menu in Barack Obama's honour called "Suat an Obama" which translates to "Order like Obama". The special menu includes spring rolls and bun cha noodles with some local Hanoi beer.
The 2016 dinner cost the two guests a mere $6 and it was Anthony Bourdain who paid. The photo of the two chatting over local food was Anthony Bourdain's most liked Instagram post from 2016.
The former POTUS was visiting the southeast Asian country to announce joint economic agreements with Vietnam, Quartz reported in 2016.
