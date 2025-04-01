Bank Holidays 2025: Is Your Bank Open Today? Check April's Holiday Schedule

Bank Holidays in April 2025: As the new financial year begins, people wonder if banks are open on April 1, but RBI's holiday list clears up the confusion, ending uncertainty. Banks in most states will remain open today, April 1, 2025, marking the beginning of the new financial year. However, banks in Meghalaya, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, West Bengal, and Himachal Pradesh will be closed due to annual account closing.

Here's a list of bank holidays in April 2025:

- April 1 (Tuesday) - Account Closing (Banks will remain closed: Meghalaya, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, West Bengal, Himachal Pradesh)

- April 5: Babu Jagjivan Ram Jayanti (Hyderabad)

- April 6: Weekly Holiday (All over India)

- April 10: Mahavir Jayanti (Most states)

- April 12: Second Saturday (All over India)

- April 13: Weekly Holiday (All over India)

- April 14: Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Jayanti and regional festivals (some states)

- April 15: Bengali New Year, Himachal Day, Bohag Bihu (Some states)

- April 16: Bohag Bihu (Guwahati)

- April 18: Good Friday (Most states)

- April 20: Weekly Holiday (All over India)

- April 21: Garia Puja (Agartala)

- April 26: 4th Saturday (All over India)

- April 27: Weekly Holiday (All over India)

- April 29: Lord Parshuram Jayanti (Shimla)

- April 30: Basava Jayanti, Akshaya Tritiya (Bengaluru)

Impact of bank holidays on your financial planning

If you are planning to do some important banking work, then plan your transactions and bank visits keeping these holidays in mind. Especially services like cheque clearance, fund transfer and cash withdrawal may be affected.

Keep in mind that online banking services, including net banking, mobile banking, and ATM services, will remain operational during bank holidays.