Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

Bank Holidays 2025: Is Your Bank Open Today? Check April's Holiday Schedule

Bank Holidays in April 2025: Banks in most states will remain open on April 1, 2025, but some states will observe holidays.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Bank Holidays 2025: Is Your Bank Open Today? Check April's Holiday Schedule
RBI has put an end to the uncertainty by releasing its official list of bank holidays.

Bank Holidays in April 2025: As the new financial year begins, people wonder if banks are open on April 1, but RBI's holiday list clears up the confusion, ending uncertainty. Banks in most states will remain open today, April 1, 2025, marking the beginning of the new financial year. However, banks in Meghalaya, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, West Bengal, and Himachal Pradesh will be closed due to annual account closing.

Here's a list of bank holidays in April 2025:

- April 1 (Tuesday) - Account Closing (Banks will remain closed: Meghalaya, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, West Bengal, Himachal Pradesh)

- April 5: Babu Jagjivan Ram Jayanti (Hyderabad)

- April 6: Weekly Holiday (All over India)

- April 10: Mahavir Jayanti (Most states)

- April 12: Second Saturday (All over India)

- April 13: Weekly Holiday (All over India)

- April 14: Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Jayanti and regional festivals (some states)

- April 15: Bengali New Year, Himachal Day, Bohag Bihu (Some states)

- April 16: Bohag Bihu (Guwahati)

- April 18: Good Friday (Most states)

- April 20: Weekly Holiday (All over India)

- April 21: Garia Puja (Agartala)

- April 26: 4th Saturday (All over India)

- April 27: Weekly Holiday (All over India)

- April 29: Lord Parshuram Jayanti (Shimla)

- April 30: Basava Jayanti, Akshaya Tritiya (Bengaluru)

Impact of bank holidays on your financial planning

If you are planning to do some important banking work, then plan your transactions and bank visits keeping these holidays in mind. Especially services like cheque clearance, fund transfer and cash withdrawal may be affected.

Keep in mind that online banking services, including net banking, mobile banking, and ATM services, will remain operational during bank holidays. 

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Bank Holidays, April 2025, RBI
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now