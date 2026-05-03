Baby Born Aboard Plane After Woman Goes Into Early Labour En Route To Rome

A woman gave birth to a baby on board a flight to Rome after going into labour at 34,000 feet, creating a dramatic situation in the skies, accordign to The Metro. The incident happened on ITA Airways flight AZ855, which was travelling from Dakar in Senegal to Rome on Wednesday. Around an hour after take-off, the cabin crew were informed that a passenger who was seven months pregnant was about to give birth.

The crew swiftly moved the woman to a more private area of the aircraft and made an announcement requesting any medical professionals on board to come forward. A doctor and a nurse responded and took charge of the situation. With their assistance, and as reported by The Metro, the woman successfully delivered her baby mid-air. Both mother and newborn were reported to be in good health following the delivery.

The airline later described the incident as a rare and special event. It praised the professionalism of its staff and thanked the two passengers who stepped in to help during the emergency.

According to flight tracking data from Flightradar24, the aircraft turned back while flying between Western Sahara and Mauritania. The pilots decided to return to Dakar as a precaution.

The plane landed safely at Blaise Diagne International Airport at about 2.30am local time. After handling the situation, the same aircraft resumed its journey and later arrived in Rome. The airline confirmed that this is the first time a baby has been born on board one of its flights. It wished the child a happy and healthy future.