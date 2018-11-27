Babul Supriyo's 'Trick' To Get Network On Train Will Have You Smiling

"I took my Puggie Eddie with me on Rajdhani hoping Vodafone network wud follow him though the journey," wrote Union Minister Babul Supriyo

Offbeat | Updated: November 27, 2018
"I took my Puggie Eddie with me on Rajdhani," wrote Mr Supriyo.


Who amongst us hasn't cursed the fickle cellular network during long train journeys? But Union Minister Babul Supriyo actually tried to do something about it. In a joking tweet posted this morning, Mr Supriyo wrote that he took his pet pug along with him on a Rajdhani, hoping that the Vodafone network would follow him too!

"I took my Puggie Eddie with me on Rajdhani hoping Vodafone network wud follow him though the journey - after All he is their Brand Ambassador that's what they claim in their commercials!!" wrote Mr Supriyo in his hilarious tweet, sharing two absolutely adorable pictures of Eddie.

He was referring, of course, to Vodafone's iconic pug-mascot Cheeka, who first appeared in a 2003 commercial. The 'You and I' Vodafone ad campaign showed the dog following a boy around, prompting the tagline, "Wherever you go, our network follows."

Clearly, it doesn't work like that in real life.

However, even if the 'trick' didn't work for Mr Supriyo, we are thankful for Eddie's pictures anyway. Take a look:

Since being shared just a few minutes ago, the tweet has already collected a ton of 'likes' and replies. A lot of netizens were left with a smile on their faces, and many commented to say how cute Eddie looked.

Here's what people had to say:

Let us know what you think of the tweet using the comments section below.

 

