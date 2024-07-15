Automatic Pani Puri Kiosk In Bengaluru Goes Viral, Internet Reacts

"HSR is living in 2050," reads the caption of the post.

Bengaluru has its very own social media trend called "peak Bengaluru moment", where users share bizarre instances that happen daily in the city. Many stories of "peak Bengaluru" moments that take place in India's IT capital can be found all over the internet. The city is also known for its hustle culture, evident from several pictures and videos shared online.

Now, an automatic pani puri vending machine in Bengaluru has become popular on social media. Even though these kinds of kiosks and vending machines are common in Bengaluru, the clever name of the stand became viral online. According to the viral post, the unique machine is located in HSR Layout.

Installed by What The Flavours, the stall features a staff member who prepares a standard plate of puri with its ingredients and serves it to the customers. They can then use the pipes attached to the structure to choose between the kind of tamarind water. Notably, the vending machine has sensors and pipes installed so that it can recognise when the snack is held underneath it and dispense the flavour-infused water appropriately.

"HSR is living in 2050," reads the caption of the post. Since being shared, the post has amassed over one lakh views.

"Started in Gujarat few years back," said a user.

"Peak Bengaluru Definition: Trying to solve a problem that doesnt exist in the first place," commented a person.

Another said, "Rest of the Bangalore 1896"

"So that pani puri liquid that overflows...does it get recycled or drained?" questioned a person.

"its all over India. unnecessary hyping Bangalore," said a user.

A user added, "There's nothing more unappetizing to me than food made by automation. It's the one aspect of living that i feel needs to ALWAYS have a human component (yes prepackaged food is made by factory automation but that's different in my mind)"