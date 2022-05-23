Australian's Show Up To Vote In Underwear, This Is The Reason

Many Australians actually showed up to vote in just their underwear.

The Australian election concluded recently, with many voters deciding to vote in a new party and Prime Minister to power. However, there was also an unusual sight at polling booths as some Australians showed up to vote in just their underwear.

A PR company by the name of Budgy Smuggler shared a post on their Instagram page stating, “Fellow Australians, The election is coming in hot and while we don't mind who you vote for, we do want you to exercise your constitutional right to vote without pants on. To encourage this we'll give a free pair to anyone who: Votes in their Smugglers or Smugglettes, Captures a photo similar to this one, Posts to socials with #SmugglersDecide by 3pm this Saturday 21st of May. We'll send through a credit for $65 to all those who participate on Monday morning.”

The post went viral with many Australians actually showing up to vote in just their underwear. The brand later on posted, “It's gonna be an expensive election day at Budgy Smuggler. We expected maybe a few people would take up the offer to vote in smugglers for a free pair… we're up to 100 and it's only 11am.”

On the election front, Australians voted Saturday to oust Prime Minister Scott Morrison's government, ending a decade of conservative rule. After three years marked by punishing natural disasters and a pandemic, Australians backed a string of climate-focused candidates who could yet hold the balance of power.

Anthony Albanese the new Prime Minister was only 22 when he was elected president of Young Labor, the party's youth wing, and worked as a research officer under the economic reformist government of Bob Hawke, Labour's longest-serving prime minister.