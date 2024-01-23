Australian Woman Texts Her Boss Claiming To Be Sick, Then Finds Him On The Same Flight

Her surprise escalated when she found her boss on the same flight

An Australian woman experienced the ultimate fear of every employed individual as she took a flight after reporting in sick to work, only to discover her supervisor on the same plane.

Leila Soares posted a TikTok video capturing her predicament upon spotting her manager during her flight. The video gained immense online popularity, accumulating over 11 million views on TikTok.

In the video, Mr Soares disclosed that she had called in sick to work, fabricating a health-related excuse for the day off. However, her surprise escalated when she found her boss on the same flight later that day. The TikTok video vividly captures the moment she realizes her little white lie might lead to trouble.

“Messaged my boss to call in sick only to find he on the same flight,” she wrote on the video.

The video shows passengers exiting the JetStar flight and zooms in on a man, who is presumably Ms Soares's boss. Mr Soares then turns the camera towards herself, donned in a face mask, sunglasses, and a cap, attempting to conceal her identity in case her manager happens to spot her.

In the comment section, she clarified that her boss wouldn't have noticed her because he boarded the flight from the front section and entered through the front door, while Ms Soares sat towards the back and entered from the rear door. However, she did not provide any update on whether she was spotted or not.

Her comments section was full of reactions.

A user wrote, "Happened to me I called in sick and went for shopping. At the checkout there she is right behind me and said ‘what are you buying?' I froze.”

“I called in sick one time and went to the casino and saw my boss waving at me by the roulette machines,” another user commented.



