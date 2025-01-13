Australian Wife Catches Cheating Husband Through Supermarket Rewards Program

A woman in Australia managed to uncover her husband's infidelity by discovering his spending using a supermarket rewards programme. As per a video posted by Cass, a private investigator, her client hired her to probe the husband who was exhibiting signs of cheating but needed proof to substantiate the case.

"My client, the wife, wanted to find out how her husband was cheating. We were pretty sure he was up to something," Ms Cass said in the video.

While the couple lived in Queensland, the husband recently started making frequent trips to New South Wales to visit his family which led to the suspicion as he rarely went there before. The wife checked their joint bank account and found transactions from the grocery store named Coles and a hardware store named Burnings.

However, with no specific locations attached to the store names, the wife could not find anything else on her husband. It was then Ms Cass advised the wife to check if they had any joint rewards accounts, such as Everyday Rewards or Flybuys.

The couple had an account on Flybuys which led to the unravelling of the mystery. The purchases from Coles and Bunnings were listed with the suburbs where each store was located, and they turned out to be in a Queensland suburb where the husband's ex-girlfriend lived.

In another video, Ms Cass shared a tip for catching a cheating partner that simply involved asking to use their phone. In one of the wild cases, a woman discovered that her partner had just used the eggplant emoji, commonly known to represent a penis, even though he had never sent one to her before.

Notably, Ms Cass runs a female-run investigative firm that conducts background checks, on-ground mobile surveillance, and social media and dating deep dives to help women.

Social media reacts

As the story went viral, social media users applauded the detective work while others poked fun at the husband for being miser while cheating on the wife.

"Looking at shopping points? That is some heavy detective work if you ask me!" said one user, while another added: "I learn something new everyday. Eggplant emoji...I have to send my wife that."

A third commented: "Hahaha, while trying to save a few bucks, he loses his marriage and the costs involved."