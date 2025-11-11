Australian Man Reveals Why He Loves Indian People: 'Everybody Has A Guy...'

An Australian content creator has gone viral after sharing a video on social media chronicling why he loves Indian people. Andy Evans, better known by his online moniker, 'theaussiebhai', took to Instagram to post a video titled, 'Why I love Indian people', where he revealed that he was impressed by how Indians were able to get any work done through their vast network of connections.

"The coolest thing about Indian people in India is that everybody has a guy for everything. Anything you need, everybody will have a guy for it. Some random phone number, some buyer down the street, it does not matter what you need," said Evans in the video captioned, 'Let me call my bhaiya'.

Evans pointed out that no matter the problem or the requirement, Indians always knew someone who could help them fix their problems, and that too in a jiffy.

"You need a new gas cylinder, I have got my guy. You need your shoelaces replaced, hey, I have got my guy here. He will help you out. So how does everyone have a guy for everything? This is crazy but I love it."

Check The Viral Video Here:

'So Many Connections'

As of the last update, the video had garnered over 3.5 million views and hundreds of comments as social media users lauded Evans' astute observation about Indians.

"We are a nation of 1.5 billion, bro! So many connections to make," said one user while another added: "Thanks for reminding me to call water can bhaiyya, I almost forgot."

A third commented: "I have a guy who knows someone and that guy also knows someone and this legacy continues."

A fourth said: "Brother, you live here for the next six months. You will become the guy who can do something for someone!!"

Evans, who is a chartered accountant by profession, as per his LinkedIn account, arrived in India last on a business visa but without a job. Since then, he has pivoted to full-time content creation, sharing his journey in India as a foreigner.