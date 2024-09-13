Australian Family's Rs 14 Lakh Dream Trip Turns Into Rs 83 Lakh Nightmare

On August 23, Qantas mistakenly offered first-class fares at up to 85% off.

A man in Australia's Brisbane was left in shock after Qantas billed him over $100,000 (Rs 83.39 lakh) following an error on their website that initially offered discounted first-class flights. On August 23, Qantas mistakenly offered first-class fares at up to 85% off, leading to a surge in bookings.

Despite the airline's terms allowing for cancellations or refunds in the event of obvious pricing errors, Qantas instead promised to rebook affected customers in business class "as a gesture of goodwill," with seats up to 65% cheaper than the usual business class fare.

Aji Paul, who used Qantas's 'Book Now, Pay Later' option to secure four return flights to Dallas for about Rs 17,500 (Rs 14.68 lakh), was initially reassured by an email from Qantas Customer Care.

"As a gesture of goodwill, Qantas will be rebooking you in the business class cabin on the same flight for the same price you have already paid," The New York Post quoted Qantas Customer Care as saying.

However, after no updates, Mr Paul discovered that his total bill had surged to $100,121-an increase from the original $17,465.

Mr Paul and his family, who had begun planning their trip and informing friends in the US, were disappointed by the airline's failure to honour its promise.