Australia Prints 400 Million Notes With Major Typo Error

The Reserve Bank of Australia on Thursday confirmed a printing error on the new 50 dollar note after a radio station posted a photo on social media sent in by a listener.

An Instagram post by radio station Triple M revealed the typo mistake on the note just above the shoulder of Edith Cowan, Al Jazeera reported.

Cowan was the first Australian woman to serve as a member of parliament from 1921 to 1924. She has featured on the reverse of Australia''s 50-dollar note since 1995.

The RBA spelt "responsibility" as "responsibilty" on millions of new Australian 50 dollar banknotes which came into circulation on October 18 last year.

The quote, which is barely visible to the naked eye and is repeated several times on the note, read, "It is a great responsibilty (sic) to be the only woman here and I want to emphasise the necessity which exists for other women being here."

However, the RBA does not plan to withdraw notes from circulation anytime soon.

"The Reserve Bank of Australia is aware of it and the spelling will be corrected at the next print run," a bank spokesperson told Al Jazeera.

In its latest annual report, the bank said its note printing subsidiary delivered 227 million Australian banknotes in 2017-18, including around 184 million new series Australian $50 banknotes.

