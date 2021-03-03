At 17, Elon Musk Had To Be Retested For Computer Aptitude Because...

Elon Musk, pictured here in 1989, the same year in which he left for Canada.

Elon Musk's mother, Maye Musk, took to Twitter on Wednesday to share the result of a computer aptitude test that the billionaire entrepreneur took when he was a teenager. She revealed that the Tesla CEO had to be retested because examiners had never seen such a high score before.

The picture shared by Maye Musk shows a letter signed by the Director of Information Management at the University of Pretoria in South Africa, which Elon Musk briefly attended before moving to Canada at the age of 17.

The letter, dated 1989, reads: "I have requested ISM (SA) to conduct aptitude tests on Elon Musk regarding computer programming etc. The results were outstanding."

It goes on to show that Mr Musk scored an A+ in both Operating and Programming.

Sharing the letter on Twitter, Elon Musk's mother wrote: "I found your computer aptitude test from when you were 17. If I remember correctly, they had to retest you because they had never seen such a high score.

"No wonder you are such a brilliant engineer," the proud mum added.

.⁦⁦@elonmusk⁩ I found your computer aptitude test from when you were 17. If I remember correctly, they had to retest you because they had never seen such a high score. No wonder you are such a brilliant engineer. #ProudMompic.twitter.com/7sGxAvLF4r — Maye Musk (@mayemusk) March 3, 2021

The tweet has racked up over 27,000 'likes' and hundreds of comments on the microblogging platform.

That's why I don't doubt him when he says $doge coin is the future ,this man is brilliant — Promise Oseajeh (@oseajeh) March 3, 2021

he has to be an alien. — Bennett (@_bennettm_) March 3, 2021

Maye Musk often shares throwback pictures of her son on social media.

Elon Musk was born in Pretoria in South Africa. He briefly attended the University of Pretoria before moving to Canada, from where he transferred to the University of Pennsylvania in the US.