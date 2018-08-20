Asian Games 2018: After Vinesh Phogat's Gold Win, Twitter Invokes Dangal

Vinesh Phogat is trending on Twitter

Updated: August 20, 2018 19:11 IST
Vinesh Phogat defeated Japan's Yuki Irie in the Women's Freestyle 50 kg gold medal match.

Vinesh Phogat has won the gold medal at the ongoing 2018 Asian Games. The Wrestler defeated Japan's Yuki Irie in the Women's Freestyle 50 kg gold medal match, taking India's medal count to five. She is the first Indian woman wrestler to win an Asiad gold. Vinesh Phogat's huge victory has left people on Twitter stoked. #VineshPhogat is currently trending on Twitter. While some tweeple are posting congratulatory messages for the wrestling champ, many others are saying they are proud of the wrestler and her huge achievement. Many are even quoting dialogues from the 2016 film Dangal, which is based on the life of wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat, who trained daughters Geeta and Babita (Vinesh's cousins) to be world-class wrestlers.

Here are some reactions on Vinesh Phogat's gold medal win.


Before Vinesh Phogat, wrestler Bajrang Punia won India its first gold medal in the Asian Games 2018. He beat Takatani Daichi of Japan in the men's freestyle 65kg category to clinch the gold medal.

