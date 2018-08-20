Asian Games 2018: After Vinesh Phogat's Gold Win, Twitter Invokes Dangal

Vinesh Phogat defeated Japan's Yuki Irie in the Women's Freestyle 50 kg gold medal match.

Vinesh Phogat has won the gold medal at the ongoing 2018 Asian Games. The Wrestler defeated Japan's Yuki Irie in the Women's Freestyle 50 kg gold medal match, taking India's medal count to five. She is the first Indian woman wrestler to win an Asiad gold. Vinesh Phogat's huge victory has left people on Twitter stoked. #VineshPhogat is currently trending on Twitter. While some tweeple are posting congratulatory messages for the wrestling champ, many others are saying they are proud of the wrestler and her huge achievement. Many are even quoting dialogues from the 2016 film Dangal, which is based on the life of wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat, who trained daughters Geeta and Babita (Vinesh's cousins) to be world-class wrestlers.

Here are some reactions on Vinesh Phogat's gold medal win.

Maari Choriyaan Choro Se Kum Hain Ke -#Gold for #VineshPhogat



Congrats pic.twitter.com/quvTf5Vidb - Dipendra Khati (@DipendraDipzo) August 20, 2018

Chora Ho Ya Chori .... Gold toh Gold Hota hai... @Phogat_Vinesh Congrats on winning 50kg Freestyle #AsianGames2018 - Debashish Phanse (@devaph) August 20, 2018

Dangal needs a sequel.

#VineshPhogat - vinay pratap (@vnaypratap) August 20, 2018

That proud moment when #VineshPhogat made the country proud! National anthem played for the champ pic.twitter.com/1SBOw9acng - Debu (@debasish_mishra) August 20, 2018

Here is the Second Gold in #AsianGames2018 won by #VineshPhogat in 50 kg by defeating wrestler of Japan. Women Power First Women wrestler to win Gold in Asian Games pic.twitter.com/Z9IDDNc9x6 - Anmol (@OriginalAnmol) August 20, 2018

#VineshPhogat The name that brings glory to India #phogat - gokul (@gokulgokan) August 20, 2018



Before Vinesh Phogat, wrestler Bajrang Punia won India its first gold medal in the Asian Games 2018. He beat Takatani Daichi of Japan in the men's freestyle 65kg category to clinch the gold medal.

