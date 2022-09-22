Ashneer Grover Posts 'Delhi Boys' Pic With Virat Kohli, Twitter Is Curious

Ashneer Grover's pic with Virat Kohli has become an instant hit on social media

BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover has shared a picture with cricketer Virat Kohli on Twitter. In his post, the entrepreneur, who was stripped of his position at the company after an audit found serious lapses, wished good luck to the former India captain for the second T20 International between India and Australia.

In the pic, the two are seen having a fun chat. While it is not known what their conversation revolved around, Mr Grover dropped a hint in the caption. “What could the Delhi boys with a common passion for “Ben Stokes” be discussing? All the best Virat Kohli for the match in Nagpur,” he wrote.

What could the Delhi boys with a common passion for ‘Ben Stokes' be discussing ? All the best @imVkohli for the match in Nagpur !! pic.twitter.com/6ZZ5OUrbdq — Ashneer Grover (@Ashneer_Grover) September 21, 2022

The picture has become an instant hit on the social media platform.

Many began to speculate what the two were discussing.

Talking cricket or business or what? ???????? — Sanjay Tank ✈ (@SanjaySTank) September 22, 2022

After looking at the background, a person concluded that the two were probably planning a party.

Background dekhte party krne kaa discussion lag rha h???? — Vijay Kumar (@Vijaykhandpa9) September 22, 2022

A few called the two “proper Delhiites”.

Ben Stokes name was mentioned might be 100 times in this convo ???? Proper Delhiites ???????? — Gaurav Kalra (@daredevilgaurav) September 21, 2022

A user joked that the conversation went like, “any recommendations for a good wine? Which one did you buy?”

Any recommendations for a good wine? Which one did you buy? ???? — Shreesh Kaushik (@ShreeshKaushik) September 21, 2022

India will be facing Australia in Nagpur on September 23 in their second T20I fixture. Australia are currently leading the three-match series 1-0. The first game was played on September 20 in Mohali, Punjab, where Australia beat India by four wickets.