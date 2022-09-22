Ashneer Grover Posts "Delhi Boys" Pic With Virat Kohli, Twitter Is Curious

It is not known what their conversation revolved around, but Ashneer Grover dropped a hint in the caption.

Ashneer Grover Posts 'Delhi Boys' Pic With Virat Kohli, Twitter Is Curious

Ashneer Grover's pic with Virat Kohli has become an instant hit on social media

New Delhi:

BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover has shared a picture with cricketer Virat Kohli on Twitter. In his post, the entrepreneur, who was stripped of his position at the company after an audit found serious lapses, wished good luck to the former India captain for the second T20 International between India and Australia.

In the pic, the two are seen having a fun chat. While it is not known what their conversation revolved around, Mr Grover dropped a hint in the caption. “What could the Delhi boys with a common passion for “Ben Stokes” be discussing? All the best Virat Kohli for the match in Nagpur,” he wrote.

The picture has become an instant hit on the social media platform.

Many began to speculate what the two were discussing.

After looking at the background, a person concluded that the two were probably planning a party.

A few called the two “proper Delhiites”.

A user joked that the conversation went like, “any recommendations for a good wine? Which one did you buy?”

India will be facing Australia in Nagpur on September 23 in their second T20I fixture. Australia are currently leading the three-match series 1-0. The first game was played on September 20 in Mohali, Punjab, where Australia beat India by four wickets.

Click for more trending news


Also Read

.