Ashneer Grover Shares Pic Of 'Cross-Breed Tesla' In Delhi, Internet Reacts

The car is actually a BYD Atto 3.

BharatPe's former MD Ashneer Grover recently took to social media and shared a picture of the first "'cross-breed" Tesla in Delhi. The car, which is a BYD (Build Your Dreams) Atto 3, in Boulder Grey colour, was spotted in Karol Bagh, as per the entrepreneur and features the word "Tesla" on its back.

Since being shared, his post has amassed 1.8 lakh views and over three thousand likes on X (formerly Twitter). "World's first 'cross - breed' Tesla ! Some Delhi boy literally 'built his dream' in Karol Bagh," Mr Grover wrote in the caption.

World's first ‘cross - breed' Tesla ! Some Delhi boy literally ‘built his dream' in Karol Bagh @Teslapic.twitter.com/zxuilgyvAV — Ashneer Grover (@Ashneer_Grover) February 3, 2024

"There is no dearth of creativity in India," said a user.

"ROFL , this is BYD atto3 .. the guy is brilliant :)" remarked a person.

A third added, "Karol Bagh has the answer to everything."

"Welcome to India," commented a person.

Another added, "Elon musk crying in corner."

"Just Delhi people thing," added a user.

An X user added, "BYD-TESLA Cross-Over @elonmusk in shock"

The BYD Atto 3 is an electric SUV that is manufactured by BYD Auto. Its price starts at Rs 33,99,000.

In December, dropping a big hint on Tesla investing in Gujarat, a minister said that the company's co-founder and CEO, Elon Musk, has his eyes set on the state.

Addressing a Cabinet briefing, Gujarat Health Minister Rushikesh Patel was asked whether the EV maker is planning to invest in the state. "We are very hopeful, the Gujarat government is very hopeful. Elon Musk, who is the founder of Tesla, has his eyes set on the state. Let us hope they come to Gujarat," he said in Hindi.

The minister pointed out that other car manufacturers have their projects in Gujarat and that both the government and the people in the state are business-friendly.