As Donald Trump's Account Gets Reinstated, Internet Flood Twitter With Funny Memes And Polls

Previously, Donald Trump stated that he will not return to Twitter. (File)

Elon Musk reinstated Donald Trump's Twitter account after putting the decision up to a poll on the micro-blogging website. "The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated," Mr Musk tweeted, shortly after the 24-hour Twitter poll on his account ended. More than 15 million people - out of 237 million daily Twitter users - voted on the poll. While 51.8 percent voted in favour of reinstating Mr Trump's account, 48.2 percent voted against it.

Now, after the former US President's account reappeared on Twitter, internet users started flooding the social media website with hilarious memes, comments and random polls mocking Mr Musk. In one of the polls, one Twitter user asked if Mr Musk should sell Twitter. In another poll, the user asked if the new Twitter owner should be banned from the platform.

Should Elon Musk sell Twitter — connectpoliticditto. (@cpoliticditto) November 19, 2022

If Elon Musk decides whether to reinstate Trump based on a Twitter poll, should he abide by the results of a similar poll regarding banning his operational control over Twitter.



Should Elon Musk be banned from operational control over Twitter? — Eric Lisann (@EricLisann) November 19, 2022

Several users also suggested that Mr Musk should give Twitter to a seventh-grader, while some said that he should sell the platform for a dollar.

Should Elon Musk be replaced as CEO of Twitter with a 7th grader who is really good at science? — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) November 19, 2022

Netizens also shared hilarious memes, GIFs, images and videos. Using #DonaldTrump, while some shared morphed videos of Mr Trump dancing, others simply wrote, "Donald Trump is breaking Twitter without even tweeting".

Donald Trump after seeing he's back on twitter #DonaldTrumppic.twitter.com/dLfDQitDyE — hellooldfriend (@rodvinkarring) November 20, 2022

Donald Trump had more than 88 million users when his account was suspended. Previously, he had stated that he will not return to the popular platform but would instead remain on his own network, Truth Social, launched after he was banned from Twitter.

Appearing via video at a gathering of the Republican Jewish Coalition in Las Vegas, Mr Trump said he welcomed Mr Musk's poll, and was a fan of the man himself, but appeared to reject any return. "I do like him... you know, he's a character and again, I like characters," he said, adding, "He did put up a poll and it was very overwhelming... but I have something called... Truth Social."

As to whether he would return to the platform, he said, "I don't see it because I don't see any reason for it."

