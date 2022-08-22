Aryan Khan Breaks Year-Long Instagram Hiatus, Father SRK Can't Keep Calm

Aryan Khan posted a pic with Suhana Khan and AbRam.

Actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan posted on Instagram in over a year as he shared a couple of pictures with his siblings AbRam and Suhana Khan. He captioned the pictures, "Hat-trick".

In the first pic, Aryan Khan is dressed in an olive T-shirt and denim jacket. While Suhana Khan rocked an off-shoulder denim co-ord, AbRam went for the cool casual look.

The second picture is a close-up of Aryan Khan and AbRam looking at the camera.

The cute pictures of the siblings drew reactions from not just hundreds of fans, but also Shah Rukh Khan himself. Reacting to the post, Shah Rukh wrote, "Why I don't have these pictures!!!!!! Give them to me NOW!"

Aryan Khan, though, had a reply ready for SRK. "I'll send them to you the next time I post…so probably in a few years haha."

While several fans loved the pics, Suhana Khan had a complaint. The 22-year-old, who will make her acting debut in 'The Archies' next year, seemed to have been cropped out of the second picture. "Thanks for the crop", she commented and then added another comment, "Love u."

This is Aryan Khan's first post on the photo-sharing platform since he was arrested in the drugs-on-cruise case.

Aryan Khan spent nearly a month in jail last year after his arrest following a Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) raid on a cruise ship party on October 2. He was "Accused Number 1" in the case in which a total of 20 were arrested.

The anti-drugs agency found no drugs on him, but claimed in court that his WhatsApp chats proved his involvement in "illicit drug deals" and links with a foreign drugs cartel.