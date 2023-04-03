Artist Uses AI To Generate Pics Of Animals Taking Selfies, Results Leave Internet Stunned

The images have been generated by the AI platform Midjourney.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) art has become the new trending thing on the internet, with users sharing a barrage of artsy illustrations on social media. Hopping on the trend, artist Jyo John Mulloor shared a bunch of AI-generated visuals to show how animals would look like while taking selfies. The images, generated by the AI platform Midjourney, were shared on Instagram on Mr Mulloor's page.

He captioned the pics, ''I recently shared some selfies of my old friends from my past, and I've received a flood of new selfies from all around the world. Some of them are truly captivating. Care to share which one is your favourite?'' In the pictures, different animals are seen capturing selfies with their friends and the results are stunning.

See the images here:

The post features adorable pictures of animals like dogs, cats, dolphins, monkeys, horses, meerkats, squirrels and ducks. In another post, he shared similar AI images of bears, lions, giraffes, camels, and rabbits taking selfies.

Here's the post:

The pictures which were shared on Instagram in February have gone viral, leaving people mesmerised. Users hailed the creativity of the artist and commented on how adorable the animals looked. The comment box is full of heart and love emojis and many shared their favourite picture from the series.

One user said, "Amazinngggggggggggggg," while the other said, "ducks made in Ohio." ''Love those selfies!'', wrote a third user while a fourth called the pictures, ''Animalfies.''

Last month, the same artist posted a series of images showing famous personalities, including Mahatma Gandhi, B R Ambedkar, Mother Teresa and Elvis Presley, taking a selfie. Mr Mullor said that he used the AI software Midjourney to depict "selfies from the past" and photoshop to repaint the pictures.

The pictures also featured Soviet Union leader Joseph Stalin, former US President Abraham Lincoln, scientist Albert Einstein, Jamaican singer Bob Marley and Argentine Marxist revolutionary Che Guevara, among others.



