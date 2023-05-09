Artist Uses AI To Generate Gender-Swapped Images Of Indian Cricketers, Internet Amused

The pictures were created using the app Midjourney.

Needless to say, we are living in the era of Artificial Intelligence. Artists are now using this powerful technology to generate realistic and stunning artwork that often takes the internet by storm. Hopping on the trend, an Instagram user reimagined popular Indian cricketers and used AI to show how they would look if their genders were swapped.

''AI swipes the gender of Indian Cricketers,'' the images were captioned.

See the images here:

The user shared ten AI-generated pictures of star cricketers Virat Kohli, Shubham Gill, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Gautam Gambhir, Yuvraj Singh, Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, Shikhar Dhawan and Rishabh Pant, imagining them as women. He even gave all the cricketers a female name. While Virat Kohli was named Vidya Kohli, Shubam Gill was named Subhadra Gill.

Since being shared 3 days back, the post has generated more than 2000 likes and several comments. Many users were left amused to see the pictures, while others were in awe of the artwork. One user wrote, ''Mahi Singh & Gautami are so beautiful.''Another wrote, ''Gautami look like Sara Ali Khan.''

A third added, ''This made me believe that any man can turn himself into a woman by just using makeup perfectly.'' A fourth said, ''Love it. Great series.''

Notably, AI images have become so advanced and seem so realistic that makes it is difficult to distinguish them from real ones. A few days back, a social media user used AI to reimagine ten popular Indian cricketers as toddlers.