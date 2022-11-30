Artist Makes Portrait Of Neymar On A Face Mask, Internet Is Impressed

Along with the video, the caption reads, "@neymarjr cut portrait."

An artist named Eduardi Tsokolakyan has left the internet impressed with his unique talent. The artist often posts videos and pictures on his Instagram of cutting portraits of famous people by using paper or medical face masks and pair of scissors. He recently posted a video of him making a cut-out portrait of Brazilian footballer Neymar.

In the now-viral timelapse video, the artist demonstrates how he cuts out Neymar's face on the mask and the end result is astonishing.

Along with the video, the caption reads, "@neymarjr cut portrait."

Watch the video here:

Posted 2 days ago, the video has amassed over 2 lakh views on Instagram. Social media users were surprised to see the artist making the portrait with utmost precision. A user wrote, "Out of all art... This is the best one cause I thought you could only make snowflakes like this."

Another user commented, "I heard these masks are made from plastic so this will last forever! Great choice of canvas for your art."

The third user commented, "That's Crazy how is that even possible? Nice work. how long did you practice?"

The artist has created face mask portraits of many celebrities including Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Conor McGregor, Michael Jackson and actor Cillian Murphy.

Featured Video Of The Day Israeli Envoy's Open Letter To Compatriot Over 'The Kashmir Files' Remark