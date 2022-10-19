Artificial Intelligence-Generated Gender-Swapped Images Of Celebrities Leave Internet In Splits

The capabilities of AI technology are truly astounding.

The technological methods for image processing for different uses are at their pinnacle. Thanks to cutting-edge technology, what was once an impossible task in the realm of photo editing can now be completed in a matter of seconds.

An online content creator has used artificial intelligence technology to gender-swap famous celebrities, and the compilations have become an instant hit online. Some of these celebrities resemble the opposite gender, which is as remarkable as the effect of artificial intelligence technology in the online world.

These fourteen famous people's transformations into the opposite gender have produced truly amazing results. Any user of social media who is unfamiliar with these well-known personalities would believe that the transition is true.

Let's have a look at these 14 famous figures and what they might appear to be if they were the opposite gender.

Users on Reddit were amazed by the AI tool's surprising results. There are many wonderful responses in the comment section.

"Some look very natural, like it's their sibling. Some are just off, "wrote one user. "Seriously, my god. Lol he's so pretty and he makes a damn pretty woman too," said another, commenting on Chris Hemsworth's image.

Most of the celebrities looked attractive in their opposite gender avatars. One Reddit user observed this feature and wrote: "I just learned good looking people are just good looking."

In the comments, Chris Hemsworth's picture was receiving the most attention, "Even as a woman, Chris Hemsworth is just... Hot damn kinda fine," wrote a fan.