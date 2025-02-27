Aroma Of Vada Pav To Glamour Of Bollywood, Harsh Goenka Describes "Happiness In Mumbai"

Industrialist Harsh Goenka, who regularly shares intriguing posts and videos on his social media handle, recently took to X to describe what happiness in Mumbai feels like. In a beautifully written post, Mr Goenka poetically described Mumbai's chaos, charm and resilience. From the aroma of vada pav to the serenity of Marine Drive, the businessman named everything that according to him describes "happiness in Mumbai". He highlighted the city's unique contrast too, from the glamour of Bollywood to the everyday hustle of dabbawalas weaving through chaotic streets.

"Happiness in Mumbai is.... the aroma of vada pav at a street-side stall, the buzz of local trains carrying stories of millions, and the serenity of Marine Drive as the waves kiss the shore. It's the glamour of a red-carpet Bollywood event, the vibrancy of Ganesh Chaturthi processions, and the taste of bhelpuri at Chowpatty," Mr Goenka wrote.

"It's the sight of the city's skyline glowing under the monsoon clouds, the cheers of children playing cricket on the lush green of Azad Maidan, the hustle of dabbawalas weaving through chaotic streets, the aroma of freshly roasted peanuts sold by vendors outside CST station and the unyielding spirit that turns dreams into reality. It's the chaos and the calm, the small moments and the grand aspirations, that define the soul of this maximum city," he continued.

Happiness in Mumbai is.... the aroma of vada pav at a street-side stall, the buzz of local trains carrying stories of millions, and the serenity of Marine Drive as the waves kiss the shore. It's the glamour of a red-carpet Bollywood event, the vibrancy of Ganesh Chaturthi… — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) February 26, 2025

Mr Goenka's post resonated with many social media users. Reacting to the post, one user wrote, "All said & done Mumbai is a place to work. People are absolutely professional and for a careerist every day there is opportunity to learn. Had a very satisfying innings there. Shall remain ever grateful to city of Mumbai."

"Mumbai is not just a city; it's an emotion! The perfect blend of chaos and calm, dreams and determination. No matter where you go, Mumbai stays with you," expressed another.

"And: Happiness in Mumbai is the joy of feeling the first raindrops and smelling the wet earth. It's the city lights glowing every night. It's the 132-year-old Mumbai Dabbawalas delivering homemade food with love," shared a third user.

Also Read | Entrepreneur Living In US Explains Why He Returned To India After 10 Years: "Best Decision Of My Life"

"Always find a pleasure when I read your beautiful comments about hardworking common ppl. Never ever read this type of empathetic words from other industrialists, they do many good things but their skill to share their thoughts might be lacking," commented one user.

"Mumbai Meri Jaan. city is a symphony of chaos & calm. I grew up in the late '80s & early '90s, my Mumbai had something more - bringing Amma's ghar ka khana by Dabbawalas! even Prince Charles recognised their magic! Today they are missing in vibrant fabric of Mumbai's soul. Sad," said another.

"Very well summed up..Though one could go on and on ...And watching crazy people actually taking morning walk at midnight in marine drive for lack of time maybe...City of dreams and India's only real city of uncountable Skycrapers," one user wrote.