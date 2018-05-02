Stray Dog Named 'Chalo' Joins Protest, Walks 200 Kms For 14 Days He even made an appearance on stage at a rally in the Armenian capital Yerevan

Share EMAIL PRINT 'Chalo' at a rally with Armenian opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan



When the protesters reached capital city Yereven, Chalo was unfortunately injured in a hit-and-run accident. He was taken care of by the protesters and soon recovered to make an on-stage appearance with Nikol Pashinyan at a rally in the capital's Republic Square, according to Radio Azatutyn. Chalo was brought to the stage carried by a protester. He came wearing a red bandana around his neck and looked rather confused at the adoring crowd.







Mr Pashinyan also shared the good news about Chalo's recovery on his own personal page with this happy photo





According to BBC, Chalo's appearance made the leader popular on social media as an animal lover.





Here's another glimpse into Chalo's two-week journey with the protesters





Mr Pashinyan on Tuesday lost the parliamentary vote to become Armenia's Prime Minister. The developments follow months of turmoil in the country following anti-government protests led by Mr Pashinyan.



